Iran runners-up in 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s hockey lost to the Philippines 4-2 in the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup on Friday and finished in second place.

Iran had defeated the UAE 4-1, India 5-1, Kyrgyzstan 6-0, and Malaysia 6-0 in the tournament.

The Iranian team participated in the event with youth team.

The 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup is an international women’s ice hockey tournament organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The tournament was held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates from May 31 to June 6.