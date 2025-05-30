Iranian women head to 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s hockey team traveled to Al Ain on Thursday to participate in the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup.

Team Melli will kick off the tournament with a match against the UAE on Saturday, followed by a game against India on Sunday.

They are also scheduled to face Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, Malaysia on Wednesday, and the Philippines on Friday.

The 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup is an international women’s ice hockey tournament organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The tournament is set to take place from May 31 to June 6 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.