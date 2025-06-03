Iran earn third win in 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s hockey defeated Kyrgyzstan 6-0 in the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Iran had defeated the UAE 4-1, and India 5-1 in their opening matches.

The Iranian team, who have participated in the event with youth team, will meet Malaysia and the Philippines on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

The 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup is an international women’s ice hockey tournament organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The tournament is being held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates from May 31 to June 6.