Israel committed ‘full-fledged war crime’ by killing aid seekers: PFLP

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has condemned “the new massacre of the starving people in Rafah”, in which at least 30 people were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians approaching a U.S.-backed aid point, saying it was “a genocide with international complicity and American participation”.

“What happened constitutes a full-fledged war crime,” said the leftist group, which warned Palestinians several days ago that the aid distribution points set up by Israel and the U.S. were “death traps”.

“We demand urgent international and Arab intervention to stop this ongoing massacre and impose strict accountability mechanisms on the criminal occupation, in addition to immediately breaking the siege,” the PFLP said.