Tehran signals readiness to boost role in regional transport development

TEHRAN – Iran is fully prepared to play an active and constructive role in the development of regional transport and logistics, Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said at the 13th Meeting of ECO Transport Ministers held in Tehran on Sunday.

Addressing delegates from member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Sadegh emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to advance shared goals such as expanding transport infrastructure and promoting trade.

"This significant event offers valuable opportunities to deepen collaboration within the ECO framework and accelerate connectivity among member countries," she said.

Sadegh reiterated Iran’s commitment to the organization, calling for serious attention to the ECO 2035 Vision Document. "Our past experience shows that ECO can serve as a foundation for enhancing ties among member states, and Iran remains fully dedicated to supporting this process," she added.

The Tehran summit aims to discuss strategies for enhancing regional integration through transport initiatives and improving cross-border logistics efficiency.

EF/MA