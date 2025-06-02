Army Aviation boosts fleet with domestically refurbished helicopters

TEHRAN – In a ceremony at the Fourth Combat Aviation Base in Esfahan on Monday, Iran’s Army (Artesh) Aviation Unit integrated 10 refurbished helicopters into its fleet while celebrating the production of its 1000th indigenized aircraft part.

The event, attended by senior military leaders including Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari and Army Aviation Commander Brigadier General Seyyed Ghasem Khamoushi, highlighted Iran’s progress in achieving military self-sufficiency amid ongoing sanctions.

The newly operational helicopters—a mix of Cobra attack helicopters, Chinook heavy-lift transports, and tactical transport helicopters—were refurbished using domestically produced parts.

General Heidari emphasized their strategic value: "When helicopters support ground operations, they uplift troop morale and combat effectiveness."

He added that Army Aviation has become "one of West Asia’s elite units," with night-vision systems now enhancing its operational reach.

Simultaneously, the unit unveiled its 1000th indigenized aircraft part, a milestone achieved through collaboration with knowledge-based firms, the Ministry of Defense, and local industries.

The parts, meeting global standards, cover critical systems from rotor assemblies to avionics.

General Heidari directly tied the achievements to the vision of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei: "Our Leader’s call for industrial self-reliance is the revolution’s honor."

He praised Army Aviation’s "glorious history" in national defense and civilian service, declaring the day "historic" for the force.

General Khamoushi highlighted the broader resolve: "This reflects the Armed Forces’ resolute will to defend Iran and implement national objectives, as commanded by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution."

He confirmed ongoing training for pilots and technicians to maximize the new capabilities.

The ceremony concluded with a Chinook helicopter circling Esfahan while carrying the Iranian flag—a visual testament to the fleet’s readiness.

Iran’s military has strengthened its capabilities despite decades of sanctions that have constrained its economy.

The country has developed advanced defense systems, including missiles, UAVs, fighter jets, and naval assets.

Iran’s air force ensures operational readiness by sustaining and enhancing its fleet through domestic parts production and fortified mountain bases.

The army aviation unit has also maintained and upgraded its helicopter fleet, supporting national defense and public missions.