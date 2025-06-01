21 officers deployed to peace missions in Africa: Iran top commander

TEHRAN – In a ceremony held on Sunday, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, announced the deployment of 21 Iranian military officers to international peacekeeping missions in four African nations—Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Mali.

General Heidari revealed that these officers were dispatched as part of Iran’s dedicated peacekeeping unit, which has been trained and equipped in line with the latest UN protocols.

“We have established peacekeeping units furnished with the latest standards in training, equipment, and operational procedures,” he said, highlighting the military's commitment to professionalism in multilateral operations.

In addition to the current deployments, the commander announced that 40 elite officers from the Army Ground Force have successfully completed advanced peacekeeping courses in Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, and India. These programs, designed to meet UN standards, are part of a broader strategy to prepare Iranian forces for expanded participation in international missions.

“So far, 21 officers have been deployed and have taken part in field operations across Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Mali,” General Heidari noted. “They have performed their duties with discipline and competence, reflecting the capabilities of the Iranian military on the international stage.”

He further emphasized that Iran’s peacekeeping contingent is not only capable of participating in missions as individuals but is also prepared to deploy as an organized battalion if requested by the United Nations.

“Our peacekeeping forces are ready for deployment to designated countries, whether as single officers or as a cohesive operational unit,” he said.

Expanding on Iran’s strategic posture, General Heidari emphasized that the Army Ground Force, as a professional, trained, and committed branch, is fully prepared to participate in peacekeeping missions within the framework of international law and upon receiving the proper command authorization.

He stressed that NEZAJA (Iranian Army Ground Force) considers itself deeply committed to establishing sustainable peace, regional security, and adherence to the UN Charter.

“Our view of peace is not merely the absence of war,” he said, “but the promotion of stability, justice, and prosperity for all nations.”

“A professional and people-oriented army can help establish a form of peace that is strong, ethical, and effective,” he said. “NEZAJA, guided by religious teachings, the Constitution, and Iran’s defensive doctrine, sees itself as a guardian of national security and a proponent of regional peace and stability.”

Heidari further underscored that true, lasting peace is only possible through justice, respect for national sovereignty, and resistance to aggression and domination. “Peace must not mean surrender or passivity in the face of threats,” he asserted, “but rather active efforts to eliminate the roots of insecurity, fight extremism and terrorism, support oppressed nations, and strengthen legitimate national institutions in troubled regions.”

The commander noted that Iran's contribution to peacekeeping can include combat troops, humanitarian and medical teams, trainers, drone operators, and technical experts—all committed to restoring order in war-torn areas.

He also pointed out that such active participation allows Iran’s armed forces to share expertise, improve operational readiness, and present a realistic and humane image of its military to the international community.

“Our presence in this arena,” Heidari said, “should not be seen solely in military terms. It also offers a cultural, moral, and humanitarian example of peace and friendship backed by strength.”

Declaring that the Army Ground Force views itself as part of the global community, Heidari said it embraces any cooperation that advances fair, balanced, and sustainable peace as both a moral obligation and a professional duty.

In closing, he announced that NEZAJA has officially communicated its readiness to host the second International Peacekeeping Course in Iran, with the participation of military representatives from various countries.

“This proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after receiving the necessary approvals from the Army and the General Staff of the Armed Forces,” he said.

Heidari expressed hope that the planned event—backed by the Iranian military—will mark a major step forward in defense diplomacy and the expansion of international cooperation in peacekeeping training.