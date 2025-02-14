Army deploys 11 brigades at Iran’s borders as it awaits completion of extensive border walls

TEHRAN – In an interview with Iranian media, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, the commander of the Army's (Artesh) Ground Force, said several brigades are currently safeguarding Iran’s eastern and western borders as the country is constructing extensive walls to help combat terrorist and smuggler infiltration.

Speaking to IRNA, General Heidari emphasized the importance of this deployment, stating, "We have stationed 11 brigades along the borders to ensure the security of our nation. In addition, we are constructing a border wall in the east and southeast regions of the country."

The newly deployed brigades are equipped to respond swiftly and decisively to any threats that may arise, he said. The Army's ground forces have demonstrated their readiness and capability through recent military exercises at eastern and western border points, the military official added.

"The message of these exercises is clear: if any terrorist groups, including ISIS or similar factions aligned with extremist entities, attempt to threaten our national security near the borders, they will face severe and aggressive responses from our armed forces," General Heidari asserted.

Iran began the year with large-scale military drills involving different branches of the Armed Forces. The Army’s ground exercises in the eastern Khorasan Razavi Province and western Kermanshah Province particularly garnered attention as forces used state-of-the-art equipment to successfully complete anti-terrorism missions.

In his remarks to the media, General Heidari said that in addition to such exercises, the border wall construction in the eastern and southeastern regions is a critical component of the Army's comprehensive border security strategy. Walls safeguarding Iran’s western borders will soon enter the construction phase, according to authorities in the Interior Ministry.

"The presence of our brigades and the construction of the border wall send a strong message to our neighboring countries and allies. We are committed to promoting peace, friendship, and brotherhood while ensuring the safety and security of our homeland," the Army commander concluded.

