Israel destroys North Gaza’s only dialysis center

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza says Israeli forces have bombed the Noura al-Kaabi Kidney Dialysis Centre in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.

The center, which is part of the Indonesian Hospital, was serving more than 160 patients with kidney failure, and is the only dialysis facility in northern Gaza.

The latest attack comes weeks after the centre reopened after a previous assault just weeks ago, according to Muneer al-Bursh, a director general at the Health Ministry.

Footage published by al-Bursh shows Israeli bulldozers at the site.

The ministry said 41 percent of patients who have kidney failure in Gaza have died over the course of the war after “being denied access to dialysis centres and the destruction of the centres and departments designated for them”.

Hamas also condemned Washington for providing “political and military cover” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to continue its violations of international law.