US envoy says France can ‘carve’ Palestinian state out of Riviera

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, has lashed out at France’s advocacy for recognition of a Palestinian state ahead of a UN conference aimed at resurrecting the idea of a two-state solution.

France is co-chairing that conference along with Saudi Arabia this month.

It also says it could recognize a Palestinian state itself this year.

Huckabee, in an interview with Fox News, called the initiative at the UN “incredibly inappropriate when Israel is in the midst of a war”.

“October 7 changed a lot of things,” he said.

“If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I’ve got a suggestion for them — carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation.”