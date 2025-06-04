Iran basketball team to play friendly matches against Russia and Belarus

TEHRAN – The Iran national basketball team will play friendly matches against Russia and Belarus, announced Mohsen Moezifar, Secretary General of the Iran Basketball Federation.

These matches are part of the team’s preparations for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025. Iran, known as Team Melli, have been drawn into Pool B alongside Guam, Japan, and Syria.

“We are planning two friendly matches against Russia and Belarus. Additionally, Iran are likely to participate in a four-team tournament in Beirut, featuring Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon,” Moezifar stated.

Furthermore, the team will arrange warm-up matches with Japan, Qatar, and the Philippines in Jeddah prior to the tournament.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025 will be held in Jeddah from August 5-17. This event marks the first time since 1997 that the Persian Gulf state will host FIBA’s flagship event in Asia.