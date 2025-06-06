Three Iranian films to compete in Shanghai International Film Festival

TEHRAN – Three films from Iran have been selected to compete in the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), set to be held in China from June 13 to 22.

“A Part of the Land” directed by Nima Mahdian Asl, “Dead in the Water” by Leila Hekmatnia, and “The Daughter” by Pourya Kakavand are the three Iranian movies that will be shown at the SIFF, ILNA reported.

“A Part of the Land” will be present in the documentary category together with films from Mexico, China, Spain, and Laos.

A production of the Documentary, Experimental and Animation Film Center (DEFC), “A Part of the Land” narrates the life story of a woman.

The film was screened at the 18th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, Cinema Verite 2024, where it received a special award from the festival’s head for its main character. Additionally, Mahdian won the Crystal Simorgh Award for Best Documentary Directing at the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival in 2025.

The live-action short film competition features 10 entries from around the globe. “Dead in the Water” will compete with films from China, France, Portugal, Peru, Spain, and Mexico.

Hekmatnia’s drama deals with social issues. After a period of drought, a lonely woman in a village hires two workers who have illegally migrated to dig a well for her, hoping to keep her farm alive.

However, when the well finally reaches water, the buyer of last year's products refuses to pay her, and the woman finds herself in a difficult position, unable to pay the workers she has hired. Fearing the workers' anger, she makes an unexpected decision.

Nasrin Derakhshanzadeh, Navid Bani, and Samir Heyran play in the 19-minute film, which was produced in 2024.

Kakavand’s film will take part in the Asian New Talent competition section, which highlights emerging filmmakers with 12 titles. “The Daughter” will vie for the top award along with films from China, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines.

In the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, 49 films will be competing across five categories. This year’s edition has set new records, with competition sections receiving over 2,800 submissions from 119 countries and regions, marking notable increases in entries from the Americas and Africa.

The international jury panel comprises 21 members from Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Europe, with Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore of Oscar-winning Cinema Paradiso as jury president of the main competition.

Founded in 1993, the Shanghai International Film Festival is the only competitive film festival in China approved by FIAPF.

Regarded as one of Asia’s largest film festivals, alongside the Tokyo International Film Festival, the SIFF has long served as a springboard for Chinese-language cinema and emerging talents across Asia.

SIFF focuses on awards, markets, forums, and film exhibitions to build an international platform and promote the development of the Chinese film industry.

The Golden Goblet Award is among the most prestigious honors at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The festival hosts five competitive categories for this award: Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation, and Short Film.

SS/SAB

