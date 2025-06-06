Over 6,000 people visit Sassanid-era Falak-ol-Aflak fortress in single day

TEHRAN - More than 6,000 people visited the historic Falak-ol-Aflak fortress in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province, on Thursday.

June 5—a public holiday in Iran—marking a record-breaking day for one of the country’s most iconic heritage sites.

According to Atta Hassanpour, the provincial tourism chief, the ancient welcomed an unprecedented number of visitors in a single day, highlighting a growing national interest in Iran’s cultural landmarks.

"This exceptional turnout reflects the increasing recognition of Falak-ol-Aflak’s historical and cultural significance among the public," Hassanpour said, adding that the site also witnessed a surge in visitors during the Nowruz (Iranian New Year) holidays earlier this year.

Falak-ol-Aflak, which dates back to the Sassanid era, is a towering structure located atop a hill in the heart of Khorramabad. Registered on Iran’s National Heritage List under number 883, the stronghold is one of the most prominent architectural and historical monuments in western Iran.

The site is also part of a broader nomination dossier, which includes a series of prehistoric caves in Khorramabad’s valley, currently under consideration for UNESCO World Heritage status.

June 5 is a national holiday commemorating the 1963 uprising known as the 15 Khordad Movement in Iran.

AM