Sarein’s horse show festival finds a place in national tourism calendar

TEHRAN – An annual equestrian event, which is annually held in Sarein, Ardabil province, to compete and introduce thoroughbred horses and top riders, has recently been registered on Iran’s National Tourism Calendar.

According to IRNA, the Sarein Governorate noted that the certificate of registration of the Sarein Horse Show Festival in the country's tourism events calendar has recently been issued by the Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Based on the certificate, in order to organize and professionalize the aforementioned event in accordance with the strategy of organizing and introducing new tourism routes and destinations in the People's Government Development Document, the Sarein Horse Show Festival is held during June 19-20 each year.

The festival has been registered in provincial level under the number 20403506 on Islamic Republic of Iran’s Natural Tourism Calendar.

This certificate states that the continued registration of the above event as a national tourism event is subject to the event continuing to comply with the provisions of the country's event registration guidelines, issued by the relevant ministry.

It is noteworthy to say that Horse Show Festival is annually held with participation of horse riders from tens of provinces in Sarein city.

And for this year, the nationwide meeting for this festival was held a while ago by the Ardabil Equestrian Board and the Provincial Sports and Youth Directorate.

Continuation of this festival given its high number of fans across the country can boost tourism industry of Sarein city and Ardabil province. It can also be effective in launching the horse breeding industry or profession and related sporting activities.

According to the announcement of the Ardabil Provincial Equestrian Board, the horse-riding field has been boosted across the province in recent years through establishing the infrastructure. It is hoped that holding National Horse Show Festival can raise the level of this field in Ardabil province.

Sarein, located 25 kilometers west of Ardabil, on the slopes of the 4,811-meter Sabalan Mountain, is known as a tourist destination not only in Ardabil Province but also in Iran and even some countries around the world, with dozens of pools and hot and cold mineral springs, natural baths, beautiful landscapes and views, pleasant weather, gardens, hotels and equipped recreation and accommodation centers, and other attractions.

Over the past years, Sarein has seen substantial improvements in its tourism infrastructure. Several new hotels and suspension bridges have been established, ensuring better services for visitors. Additionally, the creation of a “tourism chain” in Sarein’s villages aims to generate income for rural residents and promote the local economy.

Ardabil province, situated in northwest Iran with a population of 1.28 million and comprising 12 counties, is considered a significant destination for domestic and international tourists due to its natural, historical, religious, and economic attractions.

Ardabil, the provincial capital, was selected as the 2023 ECO Tourism Capital by the Economic Cooperation Organization. Situated on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for its abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble. It is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year.

