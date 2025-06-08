Iran offers to build 1m housing units in Kenya

TEHRAN - Iran has expressed readiness to help build one million social housing units in Kenya, according to the head of Iran’s Urban Regeneration Company during a meeting with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development.

According to IRIB, on the sidelines of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Abdolreza Golpayegani — Iran’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and head of the Urban Regeneration Company — met with Alice Wahome, Kenya’s cabinet secretary in charge of lands, public works, housing, and urban development.

In this meeting, Wahome outlined Kenya’s housing affordability strategy and its goal of constructing one million homes over the past five years (equivalent to 200,000 units per year) by leveraging government resources, private sector involvement, and foreign partnerships. She invited the Islamic Republic of Iran to contribute to achieving this target.

EF/MA