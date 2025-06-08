Iran’s Yazdani runner-up at ITF Turkey M15

TEHRAN – Ali Yazdani of Iran secured a silver medal at the ITF Turkey M15 tournament on Sunday. Yazdani was defeated by Maxwell McKennon of the United States in the men’s singles final with a score of 2-0 (7-5, 6-1).

Meshkatolzahra Safi of Iran won a gold medal in women’s doubles alongside her English teammate Jasmine Conway on Saturday.

The 2025 ITF Men's World Tennis Tour is part of the second-tier professional tennis circuit for men, organized by the International Tennis Federation. It is one level below the ATP Challenger Tour, featuring tournaments with prize money ranging from $15,000 to $25,000.