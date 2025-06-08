Kermanshah holds ‘World Wood Day’ event

TEHRAN – A five-day event to mark “World Wood Day” started on June 6 in Kermanshah, which is a hub for woodwork and woodturning in western Iran.

Iran-China Cultural Exchange 2025,” according to Dariush Farmani, the tourism chief of Kermanshah province.

According to Miras Arya (CHTN), Farmani said, “We hope that this event will be held with the presence of artisans from more countries.”

Pointing to a 2,000-year-old history of Iran-China ties, he said, apart from economic relations, both nations have had cultural ties.

He mentioned that Iran is a country with a rich history, adding that sedentism started in Iran for the first time in the world. “In addition, the most comprehensive ancient inscription is located in Bisotun, Kermanshah province. This shows the rich history of Iran.”

Farmani emphasized that Iran has always been a peaceful country. “We hope that this event will convey the message of our peace and brotherhood to the people of China and other parts of the world.”

He also said the items that are created during the event, will be kept and put on display at Kermanshah Wood Museum.

Also, Representative of World Wood Day Organization in Iran, Alireza Bavandpour, said the international wood event known as “Cultural Exchange Between Kermanshah and China” started on Friday and will run until June 10.

He explained that nine Chinese artisans, accompanied by two executive elements and seven Iranian artisans in the field of wood and sculpture, have taken part in the event.

Bavandpour added that the artisans present in this event will create items with theme of cultural and historical symbols of two nations.

Meanwhile, the cultural secretary of World Wood Day said: The World Wood Day event contributes to cultural exchange between Iran and China.

Jing Lingsu added that the major concept of World Wood Day can pave the ground for a cultural setting of promoting the vital role of wood as a renewable and recyclable item.

She urged people to give special importance to wood and use forests and wood resources correctly.

She said the World Wood Day Festival, as a cultural event, annually hosts participants from more than 100 countries. It is a great opportunity for cultural exchange between various nations, she added.

Ling Su stated: "This event will bring people together to help the environment in their own way and contribute to a sustainable future. I hope this event will lead to the development of cultural ties between Iran and China and a platform for mutual learning."

She thanked the hospitality of Kermanshah people and organizers of the event.

KD