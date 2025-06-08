Colombia presidential hopeful shot in head at rally

A Colombian presidential candidate is in a critical condition after he was shot three times - reportedly twice in the head - at a campaign event in the capital, Bogotá.

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a 39-year-old senator, was attacked while addressing supporters in a park on Saturday. Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect at the scene, the attorney general's office said.

Uribe's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, called on the nation to pray for his survival, saying: "Miguel is currently fighting for his life. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him."