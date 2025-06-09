At the second Wuyi Forum, a platform for international academic exchanges, Robert Chard, a sinologist and emeritus professor from the University of Oxford, said that he hopes the West can come to see that China is very cool, very interesting, and very much worth learning from.

“Cool” is a term rooted in youth culture, typically associated with what is fashionable, innovative and avant-garde. For decades, the term has been dominated by Western cultural expressions. Yet this perception is gradually shifting, as global attention increasingly turns eastward.

Consider the case of a foreign social media influencer who, after experiencing a Chinese new energy vehicle, remarked that it resembled a nanny van from the future.

“When China waters, we bloom,” said an executive of a multinational corporation, referring to the country’s fair, open, and vast market. Today, for many foreign investors, China represents a land of certainty and opportunity.

In the video game “Black Myth: Wukong,” the protagonist - long translated as the “Monkey King” for international audiences - is now introduced simply “Wukong.” This linguistic choice, subtle yet deliberate, exemplifies a growing cultural confidence.

What makes China “cool” is not only its embrace of modernity, but also the depth of its ancient civilization. It is this blend of heritage and progress that is helping to expand and redefine the global understanding of cultural dynamism.

The introduction of visa-free policies has led to a significant increase in foreign travel to China. Online engagement echoes this trend: videos tagged “learning Chinese” have racked up billions of views on platforms such as TikTok. The desire to understand and experience China is rising markedly. But overcoming long-standing prejudices and outdated stereotypes continues to obstruct more nuanced perceptions, and dismantling these will require sustained effort.

In cross-cultural communication, the notion of “cultural discount” persists. Take the Chinese animated blockbuster “Ne Zha 2” for example. Its central theme - defiance of fate and self-realization - possesses universal resonance, while the film’s culturally specific cultural symbols, such as iconic mythological weapons like the Wind and Fire Wheels and the Jingu Bang, may prove elusive to international audiences unfamiliar with the mythology. This highlights the inherent complexity of bridging cultural divides.

Nonetheless, even entrenched prejudices are not insurmountable.

In January, an American father posted a photo of himself and his daughter on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote abroad, accompanied by a simple greeting. The post received over 10,000 comments and sparked a genuine friendship with a family in Shanghai.

The two families ultimately met in person in March and spent meaningful time together. Their experience - an authentic cross-cultural exchange rooted in sincerity - offered a small yet profound illustration of what global understanding might look like when empathy transcends distance.

Such moments are becoming more visible. American YouTuber iShowSpeed livestreamed his journey in China this year, drawing millions of viewers. Unedited and spontaneous, his broadcasts offered an unvarnished view of contemporary Chinese life, allowing global audiences to witness China’s rapid development and everyday charm in real time.

Public perception is the sunlight that dispels prejudice, and human connection bridges even the most entrenched divides. And it is authentic experience that makes for the most compelling stories and vibrant narratives.

Today, China is confidently embracing the world with openness. As more of its warm, powerful, and relatable stories resonate across borders, they will foster empathy, deepen connections, and write new chapters in cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

By He Juan (People's Daily)