Tabiat survive Broncos, clinch no. 1 spot in Group A

TEHRAN - Tabiat Basketball needed some luck to overcome Ulaanbaatar Xac, 78-76, to lock the no. 1 spot in Group A of the BCL Asia 2025, Monday at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Sports Hall.

The FIBA WASL 2025 runners-up rode the hot hands of Stedmon Lemon in erasing a nine-point deficit early to take the lead for good, but almost collapsed in the fourth no thanks to the Broncos' rally.

Fortunately for them, the BCL Asia-East champions could no longer find the mark from deep in the dying seconds and the Iranian side could only heave a sigh of relief after escaping with the narrow victory.

Coach Mehran Shahintab & Co. finished the Group Phase unbeaten in two games and will now wait for their foes in the Quarter-Finals on June 11, in which their Mongolian counterparts have also qualified into, fiba.basketball reported.

Lemon led Tabiat with 23 points, 16 of which he produced in just the game's opening period as he powered the comeback after seeing themselves trailing by nearly a decade, 20-11, with 2:53 on the clock.