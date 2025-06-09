Post-sanctions tourism development in Iran: lessons from Turkey and prospects for the future

As someone who has spent decades working in tourism policy and planning in Iran, I have never seen a more critical moment for our industry than now.

With nuclear negotiations once again on the global stage and sanctions possibly easing, Iran stands at the edge of an extraordinary opportunity—one that could reshape our tourism sector and the nation’s broader economy. But only if we are ready to seize it.

Iran is not short on treasures. We boast 28 UNESCO World Heritage sites, from the ancient ruins of Persepolis to the stunning Persian gardens and bazaars. Our natural beauty is just as compelling, from the windswept Lut Desert to the green mountains of the north and the coral-rich islands in the Persian Gulf.

Yet despite this, our tourism sector remains underdeveloped, particularly when compared to our regional neighbor, Turkey. In 2024, Turkey welcomed over 52 million tourists and earned more than $61 billion. Iran, in contrast, still struggles with outdated infrastructure, a shortage of trained tourism workers, and an anemic marketing strategy that barely scratches the surface of our potential.

Learning from Turkey

Turkey’s success didn’t happen by accident. It was the result of decades of consistent investment, destination branding, and effective governance. Their Tourism Promotion and Development Agency alone has an annual budget of $200 million, used wisely to reach global audiences through digital marketing, partnerships, and destination storytelling.

In contrast, Iran still lacks an independent tourism authority. Our fragmented system is unable to coordinate investment, branding, or policy. If we’re serious about reaching our goal of 20 million international tourists by 2030—a target outlined in Iran’s Vision 2025 plan—we need immediate structural reforms.

What needs to be done

To start, Iran must invest in tourism infrastructure—especially hotels, transport, and aviation. We need an estimated 3,000 new four- and five-star hotels and a fleet of modern aircraft to accommodate the anticipated demand.

Equally important is human capital. Currently, we have only about 50,000 trained tourism professionals. We need four times that number, fluent in languages such as Chinese, Russian, Arabic, and English, and trained in hospitality standards that international visitors expect.

Governance reform is essential. I propose the establishment of a National Tourism Agency, armed with a clear mandate, an adequate budget, and the autonomy to coordinate between provinces, ministries, and investors.

Digital marketing is no longer optional. We must tell Iran’s story on platforms where global travelers live—Instagram, YouTube, TikTok—and in languages they understand. Our culture, myths, cuisine, and crafts are all assets that can be digitally exported long before a visitor boards a plane.

Investment: domestic and foreign

Based on comparative models and forecasts, Iran will need approximately $9.56 billion in tourism-related investments by 2030. Of that, at least $3.5–$7.2 billion can come from foreign investors—if we create the right climate through policy incentives like long-term tax exemptions, visa reforms, and joint ventures.

The economic payoff would be significant: 150,000 new jobs, $20 billion in annual tourism revenue, and spillover benefits for sectors like transportation, construction, and handicrafts.

Will we be ready?

Iran’s readiness for a post-sanctions tourism boom is still a question, not a certainty. And that uncertainty is what concerns me most. We cannot afford to treat tourism as a secondary priority in national development. Unlike oil, tourism is sustainable, job-generating, and deeply connected to our cultural identity and soft power.

If sanctions are lifted and we are not prepared, the world will look our way—and then look away. But if we take strategic action now, Iran can finally take its place among the world’s top cultural destinations.

The next round of nuclear talks may determine the timing, but the future of Iran’s tourism is up to us.

(Leila Ajdari is a former Director General of Marketing and Foreign Tourism Development at Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. She holds a Ph.D. in Cultural Management and Planning.)