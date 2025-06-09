Ancient clay jars unearthed following road erosion in western Iran

TEHRAN - Two large clay jars, possibly dating back to prehistoric times, have been discovered in Dehloran county of Ilam province, western Iran.

The artifacts emerged following a roadside collapse caused by soil erosion and were promptly transferred to a local museum for preservation and further study.

According to the provincial director of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Farzad Sharifi, the discovery was reported by local residents who noticed the jars partially exposed along the edge of a rural road.

In response, a team comprising cultural heritage experts, archaeologists, protection officers, local police, and the regional prosecutor was dispatched to the site to secure the area and assess the find, the official said.

“Initial evaluations suggest that these clay jars are ancient and were likely used for storing dry goods such as grains or legumes,” Sharifi stated.

The jars, made of red pottery, are believed to be remnants of early human settlement and cultural activity in the region.

Both jars were carefully excavated and transported to the provincial storage facility in Ilam for conservation and further archaeological analysis. One jar was found to be fully intact, while the other showed signs of cracking.

Authorities plan to restore and eventually display the artifacts in a number of museums across the province.

“This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence highlighting Ilam’s significance as a cradle of early civilization on the Iranian plateau,” Sharifi said. He added that the province, known for its deep historical roots, has in recent years yielded numerous valuable finds spanning prehistoric to Islamic periods.

Ongoing studies will determine the precise age and cultural context of the newly discovered jars, the official underlined.

AM