Arrests after protest in San Francisco sparks violence

Protests against the deportation of migrants without residence permits have also led to riots in San Francisco, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

Around 60 people were detained after an initially peaceful demonstration in front of a building belonging to the US immigration authority ICE, local CNN affiliate KGO reported.

According to the report, hundreds of people protested on Sunday evening against the raids and deportations of migrants without valid residence permits currently taking place in the state of California.

The mood turned sour when some demonstrators destroyed property, carried out attacks and caused other damage, according to police, the station reported.

In order to break up the demonstration, the authorities declared the protests an "unlawful assembly."

Some people nevertheless remained and later damaged buildings and a police car in other streets. Another group refused to disperse. This led to the arrests. According to the report, two officers were injured. A firearm was also seized.

In Los Angeles, about 550 kilometres to the south, where National Guard soldiers are now deployed alongside the police, the authorities imposed a ban on gatherings in the city centre in view of the escalating situation.

The police also announced that 56 arrests had been made on the fringes of the protests over the weekend.