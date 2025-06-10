Raids on Yemen won’t deter missile attacks on Israel 

TEHRAN – The Israeli occupation regime launches strikes on Yemen in a bid to end attacks in solidarity with Gaza.

According to officials in Yemen, the Israeli regime has launched a series of strikes on Hodeidah on the western coast. Reports have also confirmed that the Israeli assault targeted the docks of Hodeidah Port.

The Israeli military announced that it had struck “targets at Hodeidah Port” using naval missile ships.

Israeli media noted that this marked the first time the Israeli Navy had attacked Yemeni ports. They added that “the operation in Yemen is different from what we’ve seen in the past.”

This assault is the tenth Israeli attack on Yemen since the beginning of the U.S.-backed genocide on the Gaza Strip.

The previous nine attacks were carried out by the Israeli occupation regime’s Air Force.

On May 28, the occupation regime also launched airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport, roughly ten days after it resumed operations with four flights between the Yemeni capital and Amman, Jordan.

That attack followed another Israeli strike on the airport earlier in May.

Despite the Israeli assaults, Yemeni armed forces continue to carry out operations deep inside Israeli territory using ballistic missiles and drones in solidarity with the people of Gaza and its resistance forces.

These attacks have targeted Ben Gurion Airport and other critical Israeli sites. The operations have achieved their objectives by sending millions of Israelis into bunkers, disrupting air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport, and forcing international airlines to cancel or suspend commercial flights.

The government in Sanaa recently revealed that its armed forces have been using hypersonic ballistic missiles against Israeli targets with a new warhead that explodes even when intercepted.

Yemen has effectively enforced a naval and air blockade on the Israeli regime.

Yemeni forces have stated that their strikes on the Israeli regime will continue as long as the genocidal war on Gaza persists and the blockade on the enclave remains in place.

Experts note that it would not be surprising if Yemen launches another hypersonic ballistic missile at Tel Aviv, rendering the regime’s latest aggression ineffective.