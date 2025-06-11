Yemen fires two missiles at Israel; one strikes Ben Gurion Airport

Late on Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a targeted military operation against Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv in response to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, Press TV reported.

According to a statement, the operation involved two ballistic missiles: a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile and a Zulfiqar missile. One missile struck the airport directly, evading interception systems.

The attack disrupted air traffic, forced residents to seek shelter, and triggered air raid sirens across Greater Tel Aviv, occupied al-Quds, and West Bank settlements. The Yemeni Armed Forces vowed to continue operations until Israel halts its aggression in Gaza and lifts the siege.

The statement also reaffirmed a ban on air traffic to Ben Gurion Airport, urging airlines to suspend all flights immediately. In response to Israeli attacks on Hodeidah, the Yemeni forces warned companies against engaging with the port of Haifa, now a designated target.

The Yemeni Armed Forces declared their unwavering resolve. “Yemen, a nation steadfast in faith, stands unyielding. Loyal and resolute, it does not falter or betray. Bold and unretreating, it bows only to Allah, like its towering mountains, unshaken by bombers and unmoved by storms.”

The forces pledged continued support for Gaza, emphasizing solidarity until the aggression ceases and the siege is lifted.

“Our strikes against the Zionist enemy will be precise, effective, and strategic, ensuring our forces maintain dominance in the theater of confrontation,” President Mahdi Al-Mashat said on Tuesday.

“For the safety of embassies near legitimate targets in occupied Jaffa, we urge their governments to relocate them to a secure distance. If the enemy government ignores these requests, we advise embassies to close and evacuate to avoid endangerment.”

President Al-Mashat added that foreign ministries of countries with embassies in Israel may contact Yemen’s foreign ministry in Sana’a for clarification on the safety of their locations. He noted that Yemen’s advanced missile capabilities remain unused but could be deployed, underscoring the need for coordination.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to solidarity operations until Israel ends its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza.

The ongoing Israeli war has killed over 55,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, according to reports.