Safarzadeh aims to set record at 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Iranian Paralympic sprinter Hajar Safarzadeh, who won a silver medal in the 400 meters T12 at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, has expressed her determination to improve her record at the upcoming World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025.

Safarzadeh is hopeful to upgrade her medal at the next edition of the Games.

“Currently, I am preparing for the 2025 Grand Prix, which will be held in India in September. I aim to set a strong record there and enhance my personal best. I plan to compete in all three sprint events—100m, 200m, and 400m,” Safarzadeh said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

Her next target is the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, where she intends to perform at her best. “The Indian Grand Prix will be a great opportunity to prepare for the Asian Para Games,” she added.

“Our primary goal is to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. I hope to achieve good results and records there. But right now, my main focus is on the World Championships,” Safarzadeh concluded.