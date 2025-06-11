57 Palestinian aid seekers killed, over 360 injured

Israel has killed at least 120 Palestinians and injured another 474 in attacks across Gaza in the last 24 hours (from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon), the enclave's health ministry has reported, adding that the bodies of three people were also recovered from the rubble.

It said that of that figure, 57 aid seekers were killed and over 363 injured by Israeli forces since dawn.

This brings the total number of people killed at aid distribution centers to 224, with 1,858 others injured.

The total number of Palestinians killed since October 2023 has risen to at least 55,104, with another 10,000 missing and presumed dead, according to the health ministry.