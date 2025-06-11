New report accuses France of 'continuously' delivering military equipment to Israel

A report accuses France of "regularly and continuously" delivering military equipment to Israel since the start of its war on Gaza.

According to the study by a coalition of NGOs released on Tuesday, deliveries have been continuous, both by sea and by air, since October 2023.

They include more than 15 million "bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and other munitions of war" worth more than $8m, as well as 1,868 "parts and accessories for rocket launchers, grenades, flamethrowers, artillery, military rifles and hunting rifles" worth more than $2m.

The report was produced by the activist network Progressive International (PI) in cooperation with a coalition of NGOs including the Palestinian Youth Movement, the French Jewish Union for Peace, BDS France and Stop Arming Israel France.

To compile the report, the organizations say they relied on data from the Israel Tax Authority, verifying imports that corresponded to French-made military equipment.