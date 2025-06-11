Protests over immigration raids spread across US

Protests against immigration enforcement raids have sprung up across the country from Seattle and Austin to Chicago and Washington, D.C. While many have been peaceful, some have resulted in clashes with law enforcement. More protests are planned nationwide this week.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said Tuesday night that National Guard troops were “on standby” after police in Austin used chemical irritants to disperse several hundred demonstrators on Monday. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said city officials did not ask for the Texas National Guard to be deployed to the city.