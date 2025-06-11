'Iran will react strongly': Araghchi warns Europe over looming resolution 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi took to X on Wednesday to warn Europe against adopting a resolution that would accuse Iran of non-compliance over its nuclear program at this year’s June meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting.

In his post, Araghchi reminded the UK, Germany, and France, European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, that they had 7 years to revive the deal after President Donald Trump left it in shambles by withdrawing from it in 2018. “The E3 have had SEVEN YEARS to implement their JCPOA commitments. They have utterly failed, either by design or ineptitude,” the top diplomat stated. “Instead of displaying remorse or a desire to facilitate diplomacy, the E3 is today promoting confrontation through the absurd demand that Iran must be punished for exercising its right under the JCPOA to respond to non-performance by its counterparts.”

Araghchi said the passage of any unjust and baseless resolution against Iran would lead to a firm reaction. “As I have warned: Another major strategic mistake by the E3 will compel Iran to react STRONGLY. Blame will lie solely and FULLY with malign actors who shatter their own relevance.”



