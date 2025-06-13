Fordo nuclear site not impacted: IAEA

TEHRAN - The International Atomic Energy Agency, the IAEA, said in a series of social media posts that its Director General Rafael Grossi had been in contact with Iranian authorities on Friday who told him the country's highly-secured Fordo nuclear site "has not been impacted" by the Israeli air strikes.

Iranian officials had quickly threatened retaliation, with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying Israel "should await a harsh response."

Like Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the U.S. was not involved in Israel's strikes and said, "Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."