Iran FM says Israel has crossed all red lines and will receive crushing response

TEHRAN – Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi has written a letter to the United Nations saying Israel, as the most brutal terrorist regime, has crossed all red lines and the international community must not allow its strike on Iran go unpunished.

Israel’s air strikes on Iran are a “blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In his letter, Araghchi demanded an immediate session of the United Nations Security Council as a response to this “open invasion”.

“The Council must act to its responsibilities based on the (UN) Charter, strongly condemn this invasion, and adopt immediate and explicit measures to make Israel accountable,” Araghchi said in part of his letter.

The foreign minister reiterated Iran’s right to defense in accordance to Article 51 of the United Nations.

Araghchi said Iran will give a crushing response to Israel.