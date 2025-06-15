Iron ore pellet export up 16% in a month on year

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s iron ore pellet export increased by 16 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year, Farvardin (March 21-April21), as compared to the first month in the past year, the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) reported.

According to the ISPA report, the country exported 987,000 tons of iron ore pellet worth $89 million in the first month of this year, with 13 percent rise in weight, as compared to 870,000 tons (worth $77 million) in the same month of the previous year.

As previously reported, the production of iron ore pellet in Iran stood at 6.248 million tons in the first month of the present year, down 1.4 percent from the figure in the first month of the past year, which was 6.339 million tons.

According to the latest report by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran's crude steel production reached 3.3 million tons in March, marking a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase. The rise coincided with a broader global uptick in steel output during the third month of 2025.

The association’s monthly report, which analyzes global steel production trends, shows that worldwide crude steel output reached 166.1 million tons in March 2025—up 2.9 percent from March 2024. However, cumulative global production for the first quarter of 2025 fell slightly by 0.4 percent year-on-year to 468 million tons.

Despite the rebound in March, Iranian steelmakers saw their quarterly output drop by 12.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024, producing a total of 7.3 million tons in the first three months of this year. The March recovery helped break a consecutive decline recorded in January and February.

China, the world’s largest steel producer, maintained its lead with 259.3 million tons in Q1, reflecting a modest 0.6 percent year-on-year rise. In March alone, China produced 92.8 million tons—up 4.6 percent from a year earlier—making it a key driver of the global surge.

Iran, along with Germany, registered the steepest quarterly declines in steel production among the top 10 global producers. Nonetheless, Iran retained its position as the world's 10th largest steelmaker.

The report highlights that Iran’s January production fell by 24.1 percent year-on-year to 2.2 million tons, followed by a 21.8 percent drop in February. March’s year-on-year gain trimmed the overall Q1 contraction to 12.8 percent.

In addition to Iran, Brazil and Japan also posted positive March figures. The year-on-year changes in output for Brazil, Iran, Japan, China, and India stood at 7, 4.6, 6.6, 3.7, and 0.2 percent, respectively.

India solidified its position as the second-largest producer, with a notable 7 percent rise in March output and a 6.8 percent increase over the quarter.

While China's steel output rose, the World Steel Association attributed the uptick to a recovery in new market demand despite ongoing weakness in the country’s real estate sector. U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel exports in previous months had curbed production, but the latest growth suggests that China may have tapped into new export destinations—posing new challenges for Iranian exporters.

Among the world’s top 10 steel producers, five countries recorded a decline in March output compared to the same month last year, according to data collected from 69 nations.

MA