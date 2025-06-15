Iran denies sending any message to Israel via Cyprus

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has categorically denied claims made by a foreign media outlet alleging that the Islamic Republic sent a message to the Israeli regime through Cyprus, calling the report entirely baseless.

Esmail Baghaei said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has not sent any message to Israel through any country, and such claims are utterly false.”

His remarks came in response to a report by the Cyprus Mail, which claimed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had requested the President of the Republic of Cyprus to convey a message to the Zionist regime.