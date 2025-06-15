Shalamcheh border prepared to receive 15,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims daily

TEHRAN- Khuzestan Province’s governor has announced that the Shalamcheh border crossing is fully prepared to handle the daily return of approximately 15,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims from the provinces of Fars, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

These pilgrims, after visiting the holy shrines in Iraq, are expected to begin re-entering Iran through Shalamcheh from the end of this week.

The governor emphasized that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure an orderly and smooth flow of pilgrims. Full coordination has been achieved with all agencies stationed at the border, and comprehensive plans are in place for the accommodation, feeding, and transportation of pilgrims within Khuzestan. These measures aim to facilitate the pilgrims’ return to their home cities without any difficulties.