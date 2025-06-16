OPEC secretary-general condemns Israeli attack on Iran, offers condolences

TEHRAN – The Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has condemned Israel’s recent attack on Iran, expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and people in a message to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, who also serves as President of the OPEC Conference in 2025.

According to the Oil Ministry, Haitham Al Ghais conveyed the following message:

“With deep concern, I have followed the tragic news of the recent aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On behalf of myself and the staff of the OPEC Secretariat, I express our solidarity with Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this challenging time, we convey our heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the tragic loss of life and the destruction that has ensued.

Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to you, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the families of the victims, and all those injured or affected by this horrific act of aggression.”

According to IRNA, the Israeli regime carried out a terrorist attack in the early hours of Friday, June 13, targeting Tehran and several other cities. The assault resulted in the deaths of several military commanders, scientists, and civilians.

In response, Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said in a message to the nation:

“The regime must await a severe punishment. The powerful hand of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces will, God willing, not let it go unanswered.”

