We stand with Iranians in this difficult, uncertain time: UN office

TEHRAN – Following the recent Israeli terrorist attacks, the United Nations office in Iran has announced that it stands with the people of Iran in this difficult and uncertain time.

“The military escalation poses grave risks to civilians, regional stability and global peace,” wrote the UN office on X, IRNA reported.

The message further voices the UN's profound concern over the reported death toll of civilians, condemning the brutal acts of the Zionist regime.

“Civilians must not be targeted, and international laws have to be respected and observed.

Attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable and violate international law, including the principles of the UN Charter and IAEA frameworks, and risk irreversible harm to people and the environment. They must be stopped.”

According to the UN office, choosing diplomacy over confrontation is the only way to end the conflicts. “De-escalation and dialogue, grounded in international law and the spirit of the UN Charter, are the surest way to protect lives and preserve much-needed peace.”

As Antonio Guterres has said, “Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail.” The United Nations continues to urge all actors to step back from confrontation and choose the path of dialogue.”

After Israel killed dozens of civilians, military officials, and nuclear scientists in recent strikes across Iran, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles at the occupied territories.

Reports show that the United States, France, Britain, and NATO assisted Israel in attempting to thwart the Iranian missiles, but their efforts fell short of expectations.

The attacks coincided with a speech by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who vowed that Iran’s Armed Forces would render Israel “helpless.” “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will definitely deal a great blow to the evil enemy,” the Leader declared.

