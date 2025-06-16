IRCS recommendations for mental support for children in crisis

TEHRAN—Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) on Monday gave recommendations for caring the mental health of children given the current situation following aggression of Zionist regime to Iran.

It said that parents’ peace is the first step toward calming the child, IRNA wrote.

Maintaining a calm manner and controlling parents' emotions has a direct impact on children's sense of security, it added.

IRCS mentioned that parents should use true and simple language to give information to children. Children need to understand the situation as a whole, not with worrying details, it added.

Reducing exposure to violent images and news, prevents more anxiety and fear. Activities like having meals, sleeping and playing promotes feeling of stability and confidence.

It is necessary to create a secure atmosphere for child to express feelings such as fear, sadness or anger. Parents should hear their child actively and without judgement.

Painting, storytelling, and puppet show are proper tools to help children express their feelings. Physical contact like hugging, kind words and active presence of parents, are reassuring and reinforces a sense of security.

In case of observing any persistent symptom like frequent nightmares, bedwetting, isolation or aggression parents should take child to therapist.



