Not in battlefield nor in battle dress; they were women targeted by Zionist missiles

TEHRAN—Following evil attacks of Zionist regime to Iran, many unarmed, civilian women and girls who were outside every battlefield were directly targeted by military weapons and martyred.

Official news has always said that war knows no borders. But some bullets are too accurate to be fired aimlessly. Missiles that target a roof of a house, a wall behind which a woman has stood, with hands busy with life, Mehr news agency wrote.

They were not in enemy’s soli nor in battlefield. They were in their houses, cities, homelands busy with routines which made the life more beautiful: a woman who painted, a woman who exercised, a woman who narrated, a woman who was just a mother. None of them wore military uniforms.

In a world where some eyes are still willfully closed and some tribunes are afraid of the truth, you should shout out loud: Zionist regime is an ominous structure; it is a regime that has kept itself alive with blood and displacement of helpless children and women.

This evil regime is not only occupier but also anti-human. Its crimes are so widespread and shameless that even the word "war" is insufficient to describe it. This is no longer war, it is genocide: a calculated crime against everyone who simply lives.

Today, how bitter is to see women who fall before even finding a chance to stand. Women who were not in battlefield and had no weapon. Women who had only selected the life.

Taking to the official podiums and even fake accounts on social media, the Zionist elements have claimed for years: “We have nothing to do with civilians.” But every Iranian who is martyred, shows that this war does not distinguish between those who have the power to defend themselves and those who were just living.

What cry is louder than blood of a woman who has never been to the trenches but her name has been registered on lists of war martyrs!

Maybe for this reason, we should narrate their names, images, unfinished stories so that they remain in public memory as a document of truth. From Hadis Fakhari and her daughter, Maryam Minaei, who was the mother of a baby, to Mansoura Alikhani, who was a painter and artist; From Najmeh (Zahra) Shams, Masoumeh Shahriari, Niloufar Qalehvand, Parnia Abbasi, Mehrnoush Haji Soltani to Fereshteh Baqeri, the journalist who was a true storyteller, and Marzieh Askari, a pediatrician and mother.



