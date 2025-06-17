Iran urges global action in call with Poland over Israeli strikes

TEHRAN – In a phone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Israel’s recent military attack on Iran, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to global peace and security.

The conversation took place as Poland currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union. Araghchi outlined the scope of the Israeli assault, which targeted public infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and civilian populations.

He called on the international community—particularly the United Nations Security Council and European governments—to take immediate and responsible action to stop the aggression and hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Araghchi also warned of Israel’s intention to widen the conflict by involving other regional and international actors. He cited recent attacks on Iranian oil infrastructure in the Persian Gulf as part of a deliberate strategy to expand the confrontation. He urged all nations to remain vigilant in the face of such provocations.

“The Iranian people will defend themselves with full strength against this brutal act of aggression,” Araghchi stressed during the call.

For his part, Foreign Minister Sikorski expressed deep concern over the growing tensions in the region and reaffirmed Poland’s support for de-escalation. He emphasized Warsaw’s position in urging all influential parties to work toward preventing further deterioration of regional security.