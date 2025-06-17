More people refer hospitals, emergency centers following Zionist regime’s attacks

TEHRAN—More people have referred hospitals and emergency centers across Iran following the evil attacks of Zionist regime since last week.

Since the start of Zionist strikes on Iran, at least 244 have been martyred and 1,277 have been injured, Ham Mihan wrote.

With rise of the injured people, Health Ministry has declared that there is not any shortage in supplying medicines, medical equipment and medical staff.

In addition to hospitals, people have referred the psychiatric hospital and emergency centers due to panic attacks. They have symptoms such as fear, anxiety, restlessness and even suicidal thoughts.

Taravat Vahedi, a psychiatrist from Roozbeh Psychiatric Hospital, said the number of those referred emergency center of the hospital has increased. “Our former patients have also referred the hospital with the recurrence of their disease symptoms. This shows that the current conditions have affected their mental situation.”

She said, “At the first night of Israeli attack, children in the pediatric ward were very anxious. The doctors and nurses at the hospital tried very hard that night to calm them down. Some children had panic attacks. All children couldn’t sleep that night.”

“Roozbeh hospital is located in a military zone which has been very noisy in recent nights and the hospital staff have been very anxious. It has also been very difficult for the medical staff to control the situation, because we are in a situation that we have never experienced before. We are doctors and we are usually prepared for previous situations, but the current situation is special. Even the psychological associations have not yet issued a statement because there is not much experience in this regard. The situation is very complex and daunting, and for this reason, the associations and experts have not yet said much; because it seems that we ourselves do not know what to do.”

Vahedi believes that everybody is afraid in war situation, but obsessively checking war news can create fear in people that is not based on reality: “It is better to maintain our friendly and social circles to be each other's strength and increase our resilience.”

Deputy Head of the Welfare Organization Hassan Mousavi Chalak said the first thing for self-care in war conditions is to accept it. The second step is to limit referring social media and reading the news, he said, adding, “We shouldn’t monitor the news constantly.”

“We should stay beside our children and let them express their feeling. Also, we should take care of vulnerable people like the elderly and patients.”

He recommended people to contact 1480 hotline and get counseling services from consultants of the Welfare Organization.

Also hotline 123 of Social Emergency Program can help people and render counseling services, he added.

He said that Welfare Organization is to publish a guideline for self-care in critical conditions. “If the current situation continues, we should adopt practical guidelines to manage the stress and reduce emotions caused by war conditions. We at the Welfare Organization have compiled this guideline and updated the previous version to be prepared for war conditions. We are trying to make a final summary soon to provide the people with important points as a specialized organization.”

Fariba Allahyari, a senior official of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) asked people to maintain their peace and avoid dangerous places and gatherings as much as possible: "Sleep indoors away from glass, windows, and chandeliers."

She urged people, given that tensions are rising, to gather a bag of essential items, including identification items, precious things, and basic supplies such as water and food rations, and place them in a safe corner of the house that is quickly accessible so that if something happens, they can quickly pick it up and leave the house.

Children are the most vulnerable group during war time. Allahyari asked people not to talk about war in presence of children because it will have impact on their mental health.