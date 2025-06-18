Hundreds of Israelis have been moved to different locations: Maariv

TEHRAN – Hundreds of Israelis have been relocated to different locations, the Israeli newspaper Maariv wrote.

“Iran’s strikes have forced Israel to move hundreds of families to hotels whose homes have suffered damages,” the newspaper said.

The Tel Aviv municipality is assessing the degree of damage to the buildings after Iran has taken retaliatory attacks on Israel following the regime’s surprise and illegal strikes on Iran in the early hours of Friday that led to the martyrdom of a number of Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians in Tehran and other cities.

The Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff issued a warning on Tuesday to Israeli settlers to evacuate Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other cities, saying that recent retaliatory operations against Israeli targets were meant as deterrent warnings, and that a more forceful and punitive military response is imminent.

“The punitive operation is coming,” he warned. “We seriously advise residents of the occupied territories—especially in Tel Aviv and Haifa—to evacuate for their own safety. Do not become pawns in Netanyahu’s beastly ambitions.”