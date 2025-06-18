Iranian media campaign "Defense of Homeland" launched in response to Israeli aggression

TEHRAN- In the wake of the heinous aggression by the Zionist regime against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a campaign titled "Defense of Homeland" has been initiated among media professionals.

This movement has garnered significant support from prominent media figures, journalists, photographers, media managers, and social media activists, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

Media representatives across the country are encouraged to join this campaign by visiting their accounts on the comprehensive media system at the electronic address: e-rasaneh.ir to sign the statement, the report added.

The statement, which has been endorsed by a large number of media activists, reads: "We, journalists, reporters, photographers, managers, and media activists across the country, condemn the blatant and criminal aggression of the Zionist regime against our sacred homeland Iran, which has led to the martyrdom of innocent compatriots."

Furthermore, the statement describes the Israeli attacks as a clear violation of the country's territorial integrity and a blatant example of state terrorism. It emphasizes that media outlets in the country, regardless of their political inclinations, stand at the forefront of defending national independence, security, and dignity.

The statement also expresses support for the defensive actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and calls upon free media around the world to reflect the truth of what has transpired in Iran and to stand against distortion and media silence.

The "Defense of Homeland" campaign emerges in response to the escalating tensions and aggression faced by Iran, particularly from Israel, which are perceived as threats to its sovereignty. This initiative reflects a unified stance among media professionals who recognize the critical role of journalism in times of crisis. By rallying together, journalists, photographers, and media managers aim to amplify their voices against what they describe as state terrorism and violations of territorial integrity. The campaign not only seeks to condemn the actions of the Zionist regime but also aims to foster a sense of national solidarity among Iranians.

In an era where media narratives can shape public perception and policy, this movement underscores the importance of truth-telling in the face of conflict. The call for international media to report on the situation in Iran highlights a desire for transparency and accountability, urging global audiences to understand the complexities surrounding these events. As the campaign gains momentum, it serves as a reminder of the power of collective action in defending national interests and the vital role that media plays in shaping societal discourse during turbulent times.

