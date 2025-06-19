Iran accuses IAEA chief of betraying Non-Proliferation Treaty amid ongoing conflict

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has issued a sharp rebuke of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, accusing him of betraying the principles of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He further alleged that the agency had been turned into a "partner in an aggressive and unjust war."

In a public statement directed at Grossi, Baghaei said, You have betrayed the Non-Proliferation Treaty regime and turned the IAEA into a tool in the hands of states that are not committed to the treaty.

He further accused the agency of being complicit in efforts to deprive NPT member states of their core rights under Article 4 of the treaty, which acknowledges access to peaceful nuclear technology.

Baghaei also warned that misleading narratives from international institutions like the IAEA could have devastating consequences and insisted that Grossi must be held accountable for his role in promoting them.

"Is there any awakened conscience left?" Baghaei asked rhetorically, criticizing what he sees as the agency's failure to remain impartial and uphold its foundational responsibilities.

