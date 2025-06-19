‘Idiot U.S. president’ will die frustrated in wishing Iranian nation’s surrender: Guardian Council

TEHRAN - The Guardian Council has issued a statement, calling the U.S. president an ‘idiot’ who will die frustrated in wishing the Iranian nation’s surrender.

The criminal U.S. government and its idiot president should know that if they take any action against Iran, they will face a harsh response.

The words of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at critical times have been hopeful for the Iranian nation and freedom seekers around the world, but disappointing for the arrogant powers, the statement reads.

In a Wednesday message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned Washington against involvement in the ongoing Iran-Israel war, threatening severe consequences.

"Prudent individuals familiar with Iran, its nation, and its history never speak to this nation with threats, because the Iranian nation cannot be subdued," he declared. "Americans must know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be met with irreparable harm."

The Leader’s statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to target Ayatollah Khamenei and potential U.S. military entry into the war to assist Israel. The Tehran Times understands that every Israeli action since Friday has received full U.S. support, coordination, and cooperation—though American jets have yet to directly engage.