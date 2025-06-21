Translation of “From the Riverside to the Ocean” brings Shia scholar's story to global audience

TEHRAN- The English translation of the book " From the Riverside to the Ocean" written by Iranian writer Vahid Yaminpour has been published by Bab al-Ridha International Institute.

The work, originally published by Jamkaran Publishing House, has been translated into English with the efforts of Seyyed Ali Erteza. The book has been released in several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Tanzania, and Kenya, Mehr reported.

“From the Riverside to the Ocean” narrates the story of the great Islamic scholar and jurist Sheikh Morteza Ansari, and it has received a warm reception from audiences in Iran, with 96,000 copies printed to date.

In this work, Yaminpour endeavors to approach the life of this prominent jurist through a narrative lens, effectively guiding readers through significant moments in history. The book not only chronicles the life of a scholar but also recounts parts of history intertwined with his life, including events such as the Iran-Russia War and British presence in Iran.

The book focuses on this Shia scholar's youth and studies in Dezful, and then his period of authority in Najaf, providing a narrative of the life and times of this important historical figure.

In this book, the author explores various aspects of Sheikh Morteza Ansari's life, including his educational period, moral and scholarly conduct, his engagement with the issues of his time, and his influence on Shia scholars and society. Additionally, due to the close connection between the Sheikh and the city of Dezful, this book also narrates a kind of history of this city as well as the history of Shia scholars.

Previously, the novel “From the Riverside to the Ocean” was translated into Arabic by Dar al-Hadhara al-Islamiyya in Lebanon and made available in the Arab publishing market.

