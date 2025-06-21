All customs department active in country

TEHRAN- According to the latest reports and information received, all customs offices in the country are active and customs formalities are being carried out, Mehr news agency reported.

The docking of ships in the country's ports, as well as the entry and exit of goods at all land borders throughout the country, are continuing as usual, the reported added.

The circular regarding the lifting of restrictions on depositing bank guarantees for importing goods, which was communicated to customs offices across the country with the aim of supporting production, compensating for liquidity shortages, and helping production units continue their activities, has been welcomed by customs officials and goods owners, and all have described the adoption of these decisions as very important and commendable in the current circumstances.

MA