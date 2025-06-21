Israeli cyberattacks aim to destabilize sovereign states: Iran tells SCO

TEHRAN –The deputy minister of information, communications, and technology (ICT), Ehsan Chitsaz, has said Israeli cyberattacks which target critical infrastructures in Iran aim to destabilize sovereign states.

Denouncing Israel’s aggression against Iran, the official said Iran experienced an extensive cyberattack, supposed to target critical digital infrastructures, precursor to Israeli airstrikes on the country.

“The hybrid attacks represent a perilous convergence of modern warfare tools. This aggression highlights that digital evolution without digital security is an illusion, ”Mehr news agency quoted Chitsaz as saying.

The official made the remarks in an online address to the fourth Ministerial Meeting on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States held in Karamay (Xinjiang, China), on June 17.

“Israel started bombarding my country during an ongoing diplomatic negotiation critical to peace, and lowering nuclear tensions. The Zionist regime's unlawful, cruel attacks targeted residential areas, killing civilians.”

The houses were demolished, and sleeping children and women were killed, a violation of human rights and human values, Chitsaz further noted.

The war between Iran and Israel began after the Zionist regime launched sweeping strikes on Tehran residential buildings and nuclear sites in the early hours of Friday, two day before the sixth round of Iran-U.S. negotiations.

Subsequent Israeli attacks have focused primarily on civilian infrastructure. The regime has so far assassinated at least 224 civilians, several prominent scientists and military commanders.

SCO condemns military strikes on Iran

The SCO has issued a statement condemning military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The following is the text of the statement, which comes as follows.

The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) express serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and strongly condemn the military strikes carried out by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 13, 2025.

Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability.

The SCO member states firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.

The SCO member states extend their sincere condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The SCO member states, strictly adhering to the principles and norms of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, consider any unlawful actions directed against SCO member states unacceptable and reaffirm their unwavering commitment to strengthening international peace and security.

MT/MG



