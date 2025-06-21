Atrocities of Zionist regime depicted in Iranian TV series

TEHRAN – In the past two decades, Iran’s state TV has aired several series about the Zionist regime and its malicious and aggressive intensions toward Iran and other countries.

The stories are mostly based on real events, since there are many cases of the occupying regime forces trying to sabotage the Islamic Republic and other nations, ISNA reported.

The latest hostility by Israel took place last Friday, June 13, when the regime launched an unprovoked act of military aggression against the sovereign territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, martyring revered commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and prominent nuclear scientists, alongside civilians.

Since then, the strikes have continued, targeting civilian nuclear facilities and residential areas, violating all international norms and threatening to ignite regional conflagration.

Responding to the Israel’s aggression, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched Operation True Promise III and has since unleashed coordinated missile and drone strikes deep inside occupied territories, targeting military and intelligence command centers.

Here is an overview of five more important Iranian series made about the Zionist regime in the past 20 years. The series shown on various channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) shed light on the Israeli atrocities committed against Iran and other nations.

One of the most important series about Zionism is “Zero Degree Turn,” a 2007 historical drama directed by Hassan Fat’hi. It deals with the first years of the formation of the occupying regime.

The series is inspired by the real-life story of the Iranian diplomat Abdol Hossein Sardari, who saved Jews in 1940s Paris during the Nazi Occupation.

Fat’hi’s popular work focuses on the love story of an Iranian student named Habib Parsa and a French Jewish woman named Sarah Astrok during World War II. it portrays their relationship amidst the backdrop of Nazi persecution and Zionist opposition, ultimately culminating in their union. The series is set in Paris, where Habib is studying when he meets Sarah.

“Zero Degree Turn” follow the lead characters as they navigate love, war, and cultural differences. The storyline explores themes of love, prejudice, and identity within the context of historical events.

It has been praised for its historical accuracy and its portrayal of the challenges faced by individuals during wartime.

The series features a cast including Shahab Hosseini, Nathalie Matti, Roya Teymourian, Masoud Rayegan, Pierre Dagher, Laya Zanganeh, Ateneh Faqih-Nasiri, and Rahim Noroozi among others.

“Vafa” (2006), directed by Mohammad Hossein Latifi, is another major television series in this regard. It tells the story of Jubin Panahi, a young Iranian Jew, and Vafa, a Lebanese-Iranian girl, set against the backdrop of espionage and international intrigue.

Jubin is transferred to the hospital for mental and psychological problems as his life is marked by tragedy, including the loss of his parents in a Cyprus bombing and the separation from his daughter, also named Vafa. At this time, a Mossad (the Israeli intelligence agency) agent enters Iran to kidnap him from the psychiatric hospital.

The series delves into the emotional and dramatic aspects of the characters. Hanieh Tavassoli, Pouriya Poursorkh, Farhad Aslani, Farhad Qaemian, Mohammad-Reza Iranmanesh, Mohsen Qazi-Moradi, Lida Abbasi, and Elizabet Amini are in the cast among others.

“Zahra’s Blue Eyes” is an Iranian-Syrian miniseries directed by Ali Derakhshi, which was produced in 2004 and depicted the life of a Palestinian girl.

Also titled “For You, Palestine,” it symbolically presents the formation of the occupying regime, where Theodor is a deformed child, whose father, an Israeli official, seeks to restore his body with the organs of some Palestinians.

Jahanbakhsh Soltani Hossein Maloumi, Jamshid Jahanzadeh, Somita Hesam, Alireza Najafzadeh, Atousa Rajabi perform in the series.

Directed by Javad Ardakani, “Unbreakable Mirrors” is a 2008 TV series. The drama is about spies attacking Iranian nuclear plants.

In the story, months after Iran obtained nuclear energy, Simin, who works in a driving center, helps her twin brother, chemical engineer Afshin, who cannot find a job in Iran, travel to Canada. Simin connects him to one of her students whose husband has an employment agency in Canada.

However, after a while, Simin realizes that the agency is just a cover for the experienced spies of the CIA, Mossad, and MI6, whose mission is to conspire against Iran and spy on nuclear energy programs.

Saba Kamali, Azita Hajian, Saeed Nikpur, Soraya Ghasemi, Majid Moshiri, Mehdi Sabai, Saeed Dakh, Ghasem Zare, Afshin Katanchi, Jamshid Shahmohammadi, Atefeh Razavi, Ali Ghorbanzadeh, Zohreh Safavi, Alireza Zamaninasab, and Farzad Hatamian are in the cast.

“Misunderstanding of a Dream” is a 2015 television series directed by Fereydun Jeyrani. A foreign spy service has a mission of kidnapping an Iranian nuclear scientist and transferring him to Baku for espionage.

However, the plan changes as the scientist is injured and finally the operation fails with the intervention of the Iranian intelligence forces, which results in the capturing and death of spies.

The cast, featuring Armenian and Russian actors, includes Amir Jafari, Dariush Arjmand, Pantea Bahram, Farhad Ghaemian, Setareh Hosseini, Soraya Ghasemi, and Tigran Khzmalyan among others.

On Monday, June 16, the Zionist regime attacked the main building of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran while journalists were still in the complex covering the ongoing Iran-Israel war. Three employees of the IRIB were martyred during this attack.

The IRIB owns the biggest news outlet in the country. It has been actively covering Israeli attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which could be one reason it was targeted, as its reporting challenged the Israeli regime's attempts to draw a wedge between the government and the people.

Photo: Scenes from popular Iranian series “Zero Degree Turn” (L) and “Vafa”

SS/SAB