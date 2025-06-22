Iran’s markets stable, businesses fully mobilized, says ICCIMA head

TEHRAN - The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said on Saturday that Iran’s domestic market has been effectively managed through cooperation between the public, private sector, and the government, stressing that businesses consider support for citizens during this crisis a national duty.

"Throughout history, Iranians have always overcome difficult times with unity and solidarity," said ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh, according to Iran Chamber Online. “In the face of today’s challenges, it is essential for all citizens to stand together and support national policies, which will strengthen the country’s ability to confront the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.”

Hassanzadeh said the Iranian people have consistently shown their resilience since the 1979 Revolution, and “now too, in response to this unlawful aggression against the country, they are acting in unison, driven by emotion, belief, and national pride to help ensure the nation emerges from this imposed crisis with dignity.”

He noted that the private sector, in coordination with all production and distribution units, has played a critical role in ensuring the supply of essential goods.

“All factories are operating at full capacity to meet domestic needs and ensure that no shortages are felt by the population,” he said.

Referring to a joint statement issued by Iran’s chambers of commerce, guilds, and cooperatives, Hassanzadeh said the private sector has been advised to stand with the people and the nation during this sensitive period.

Hassanzadeh emphasized that the private sector is making every effort to meet the demand for essential goods. “We are truly pleased to see that there are no shortages in stores or supermarkets across the country.”

He added that under current pressures, the market is functioning properly and that “economic enterprises and production units view helping the public as a national obligation.”

“All production units are doing their utmost to meet the country’s needs,” he said, adding that those active in manufacturing understand and embrace their social responsibility.

“In this war imposed on us by the Zionist regime, all producers are working to supply essential goods across all sectors,” Hassanzadeh said.

He called on manufacturers and business owners to cooperate fully with the public and urged chambers of commerce across the country to coordinate with officials to support the needs of production units.

Hassanzadeh also praised Iranian producers and industrialists for their humanitarian and charitable efforts, expressing hope that the Iranian people will overcome the current crisis in good health.

